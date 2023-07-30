IF you’re on holiday in Ibiza, you should be spending your days basking and snorkelling in the island’s picturesque coves, and your nights drinking cocktails, listening to music, and eating food as special as it looks.

House of WOW, in Santa Eulalia del Río, and relaunched this summer by an international team with cool club projects around the world, makes a stylish one-stop shop for a good night out. Soulful sounds courtesy of visiting international DJs and a state-of-the-art sound system create a chilled atmosphere, and there’s a concept store, and cultural events planned, from workshops to ‘unique happenings’ whatever they might be.

You could go for a classic mojito or margarita, but there’s a cocktail menu of tantalising summer mixology specials such as the rum-based Jungle Bird, the Dope Slap (made from Pisco, banana liquor, whisky, tequila and orange bitters) and a dangerous sounding mescal-based Watermelon Cooler.

It’s probably a good idea to sit and eat after one of those. Happily, the dining areas are lush, with tables in a tropical garden and a colourful covered terrace, filled with plants and vintage furnishings.





And the food, whipped up by chef Cristina Duenas Gledson, a well-travelled Ibiza native, is seasonal, local and natural.

All good Ibiza restaurants have a great selection of dishes for vegetarians, and House of WOW is no exception – try the warm eggplant salad with pomegranate and tahini, or the vegan pizzeta. But there’s plenty for carnivores too, including the classic Smash burger made with aged cheddar, bacon and a secret sauce, and – obviously – great fish, like the squid with confit garlic sauce and basil oil.

Sharing dishes include Flaming Alaska, a dessert designed for three or four people, or one very greedy one.

The venue is open six days a week from 7pm. The late-night kitchen stays open until 1.30am, and the clubhouse space is open until 3am. It’s the perfect summer spot – though, if you’re planning a later trip you’re in luck because House of WOW will be open 11months of the year.

READ MORE

Mary Berry raves the night away in Ibiza’s Pasha superclub