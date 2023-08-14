TEN years ago El Palmar on the Costa de la Luz never used to be described as ‘Vejer’s beach’ – given that Vejer de la Frontera is 10 km and a 15-minute drive away, even though it is officially within the municipality. And El Palmar, though it has long had a couple of very fine restaurants, was a funky surf beach.

Well, how things change.

Valhalla Gastro Beach Club is the brand new addition from the sleek Azotea Group. Best known for swanky bar and restaurant spaces in Madrid, they’ve recently ventured south to Cádiz. El Cuartel, a dining, drinking, yoga, art space on the fabulous playa La Barossa is a triumph. Sal Verde is the best thing on Playa Alcaidesa – and Valhalla is destined to fill a big gap in the beach luxury stakes, too.

Built at a cost of €5 million – with a careful eye on sustainability – and spread across 10,000 square metres, the beach club is now open from 12pm to 2am daily.

Different zones have been created for different needs.

Agua is the area around the pool with hamacas and 100 Bali beds;

Aire is the highest area with sea and sunset views, where you can buy yourself a creative cocktail designed by Luca Anastasio, the group’s director of bars and mixology (nice job!). he plans to revolutionise contemporary favourites and the classics, in fun style.

Fuego refers to the restaurant headed by the increasingly busy chef, Manuel Berganza. Expected a selection of salted and semi-cured products (a nod to local food traditions) such as semi-cured sea bass with ajoblanco cream, and cured mackerel. Other dishes meriting a special mention include the ventresca slices on roasted aubergine and a roasted Turbot with grilled Palermo peppers.

Expect to pay €50 – €60 on average per person at the restaurant, and €35 – €40 for a lighter lunch at the pool.

