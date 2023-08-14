SPAIN’S airports saw the best-ever July for passenger numbers, as tourism continues to blossom following the Covid pandemic.

Operator Aena said on Monday that 29.76 million passengers used their airports last month- 10% more than the same month last year and beating the July 2019 record by 1.2%.

International travellers totalled 29.70 million, nearly 12% more than a year ago, with 9.28 million domestic passengers- 6% up on July 2022.

So far this year, 159.2 million people have used Spain’s airports- 20.6% more than last year and 1.2% up on the 2019 record figures.

There were double digit rises in passenger numbers over 12 months at Alicante-Elche, Malaga-Costa del Sol, and Valencia airports.

Alicante-Elche had 1.71 million travellers(up 12.7%); Malaga-Costa del Sol reported 2.43 million(up 17.8%); and Valencia stood at 1.03 million passengers(up 17.85)- all record July highs.

It was also the first time in Valencia airport’s history that it logged over a million passengers in a month.

Madrid, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca maintained their positions as Spain’s busiest airports.

