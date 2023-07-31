AUGUST to arrive in Spain’s Andalucia region with a scorching warm air mass and the return of tropical nights.

As the peak summer month begins, interior areas of Andalucia are bracing for sizzling temperatures reaching around 40ºC.

July has been exceptionally hot and is on track to be recorded as the hottest month ever, according to data from ERA5, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), with three heatwaves affecting the whole of Spain, particularly Andalucia.

The heat is expected to persist throughout the week, with temperatures continuing to rise as July comes to an end and August begins.

According to Spain’s Met Office, AEMET, although some uncertainty remains in the forecasts, it is highly likely that the warm conditions will persist across all provinces in Andalucia this week.

Tropical nights are also making a comeback in Andalucia, but with slightly milder temperatures compared to the recent heatwaves.

As July bids farewell, coastal areas in Malaga, Granada, and Almeria will experience a slight increase in temperatures, with extreme heat warnings in place for Cordoba, Jaen, Malaga, and Sevilla.

