THE Fuengirola City Council has once again bolstered beach security by implementing a coastal aerial surveillance service using drones.

Over the course of this summer so far, the four drones operating along the Fuengirola coast have conducted nearly 2,500 missions, totalling 326 flight hours.

The initiative to use drones for beach surveillance was introduced by the Fuengirola City Council as part of their ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and respond to potential emergencies more effectively.

The aerial vigilance program was launched earlier in the season, and it has proven to be an invaluable asset for safeguarding locals and tourists alike.

The four drones, operated by the company Aeromedia, have been working tirelessly to cover the entire coastline of Fuengirola.

Since June 1, they have collectively flown for a total of 326 hours, conducting a wide range of missions to monitor and secure the popular beach areas.

According to data released by the City Council, approximately 80% of the missions were routine surveillance and monitoring tasks to ensure the safety and well-being of beach visitors.

These missions play a crucial role in identifying potential hazards, preventing accidents, and quickly responding to emergencies in real-time.

During the first two months of the service, there has also been eleven rescue or assistance interventions for swimmers.

In these cases, the drone can locate a person in distress and drop an inflatable lifebuoy from the air for them to hold onto until the Rescue and Lifeguard team arrives, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Fuengirola Mayor, Ana Mula, alongside Beach Councillor, Jose Sanchez, have praised the initiative, saying, “Six years ago, we were pioneers in incorporating drones to assist our beach rescue and lifeguard services. Today, many other towns do the same, but we remain at the forefront of this innovative system, which proves tremendously useful in saving lives at sea. We have these devices in all four of our beaches. Our entire coastline is under aerial surveillance.”

“In addition to this service, we are reinforcing beach safety with the presence of 55 lifeguards, our special summer Police officers, and fourteen beach monitors. Our residents and visitors can rest assured that we have all the means to protect everyone’s well-being,” concluded Mayor Mula.

