AS August sets in with scorching heat engulfing Spain, Malaga is bracing for its third consecutive day of heat alerts, with Coin recording the nation’s highest temperature yesterday, Wednesday August 2, at a sweltering 42.8ºC under a red warning.

However, a much-needed relief is on the horizon as an unusual storm named ‘Patricia’ by the French meteorological service is forecasted to arrive tomorrow, Friday.

This weather system will bring a significant temperature drop of up to 12ºC in Malaga, a welcome respite from the intense heat.

The mercury, which has been soaring above 42ºC in recent days, will plummet to more bearable levels, reaching maximums of 29-30ºC this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Jesus Riesco, the director of the Meteorological Center of Malaga, reassures that these temperatures are normal for this time of year.

The arrival of the Levante wind will be responsible for the weekend temperature drop, bringing the minimums back to around 20ºC, providing a more comfortable sleeping environment than the tropical nights experienced above 25ºC.

Storm ‘Patricia’ is a rare and unusually deep storm for the month of August, creating a corridor of cold northwesterly winds between itself and the Azores high-pressure system.

According to Ruben del Campo, the spokesperson for Spain’s Met office, AEMET, this the first time a storm has been named in August since the naming program’s launch in 2017.

As the region prepares for Storm Patricia’s arrival, residents and tourists are advised to take necessary precautions, stay informed about weather updates, and be prepared for the welcomed respite from the sweltering heat.

