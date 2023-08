Olvera, Cádiz 3 beds 1 baths € 90,000

Here we have a great apartment in a very central location of Olvera with all amenities on the doorstep . the apartment comprises of a spacious lounge diner 3 bedrooms , a fitted kitchen and a good sized studio . there is an internal patio A large shared roof terrace with a private store room and laundry . The apartment is in great condition and very light . Floor Area: 110 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1… See full property details