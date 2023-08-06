A REWARD of nearly €12,000 is being offered for information about Derek ‘Deco’ Ferguson, a Scotsman on the run for 16 years who is sought in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron in Bishopbriggs, near Glasgow.

Derek McGraw Ferguson, who is now 59-year-old, is wanted for his involvement in the murder of barman Thomas Cameron, 48, who was shot dead on June 28, 2007 at the Auchinairn Tavern.

Investigators also want to interrogate him about the death of Billy Bates, the man thought to have been with Ferguson when Cameron was shot.

Bates’ body was found inside a petrol drum in River Clyde some weeks later.

Known as ‘Deco’, the hitman fled Scotland and is believed to have hidden for many years on the Costa del Sol, in Marbella and Calahonda, protected by criminal associates such as international drug empire boss Christy Kinahan

Now, independent association Crimestoppers is offering a €11,640 cash reward, double the previous amount, for information about the 5 foot 2 inches tall Scot.

Old photo of Derek Ferguson, on the run since 2007.

The wee man has been on Scotland’s most wanted list for years and authorities believe he could still be hiding in Spain.

Vicky Watson, Chief Detective at the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST), said that investigators believe Ferguson has been recently in the southern area of the Netherlands and Spain, while he has also previously been linked to Portugal, Ireland and Turkey.

She further asks citizens in Barcelona, Baleares and Andalucia’s coast to pay special attention to the movements of the Scotsman.

In order to help with the search, a prestigious UK forensic psychologist has created images through a system for constructing facial composites of offenders displaying how Ferguson may look like today.

Charlie Frowd, Professor at the University of Central Lancashire, created the latest identikit pictures using an award-winning software known as EvoFIT.

In 2021, portraits issued suggested he could have undergone hair transplant or be using a wig to hide his baldness.

His most differentiating feature is a chunk missing from his left ear, which may or may not have been cosmetically repaired.

How ‘Deco’ may look with a hair transplant or wearing a wig. Photo: EvoFit.

He also had various tattoos on his left arm, a dagger, a heart and an arrow.

Investigators further believe he is using a fake identity and hiding his Scottish accent.

Read more: