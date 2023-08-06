A MALAGA resident is under investigation for uploading illegal cockfighting videos on social media.

The 21-year-old, who lives in the neighbourhood of La Corta, posted several videos of roosters fighting to the death.

In one of the videos, the youngster proudly claims that he is the owner of a rooster who has killed nine other cocks.

Local Police officers went to the young man’s flat to conduct a search, finding in the balcony a hen, a number of chicks, and a mutilated rooster.

Video of the mutilated rooster. Video: Policia Local Malaga

Agents, who took the maimed bird to the Municipal Animal Protection Centre, could not find the cock filmed in the videos within the property.

It has been further reported that there were minors taking part in the illegal events, as two 13-year-olds also shared some of the videos on their social media accounts.

Cockfighting is forbidden in Spain under the 2003 Animal Protection Law.

Read more: