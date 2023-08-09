DEVELOPERS want to build two new 13-storey tall buildings that will include elderly housing, shops and cafes at the site of Gibraltar’s old Queen’s cinema and hotel.

The proposed Elizabeth Buildings 1 and 2 between 1-3 Boyd Street and 3 Rosia Road will have their own commercial area called Queen’s Gate Precinct.

Developer QCD Limited are proposing to create ‘a Casemates of the south’ at the site of the old Queen’s Cinema and dilapidated Queen’s Hotel.

The Gibraltar Government bought and demolished the cinema to replace it with a car parking lot in 2019.

Local firm Gamma Architects said the design would spur more investment in the south of Gibraltar to create a new ‘sense of neighbourhood’ in the area.

It would not only have elderly homes – as the government has earmarked the plot for that use – but also a hotel and private apartments.

There would be a food hall, supermarket, pharmacy, hair salon, cafe and nursery, developers said.

The buildings would have rooftop pools but also feature green roofs, podiums and vertical planters to fulfil government environmental rules for new construction projects.

“Our ambition is to create a landmark asset for both Gibraltar residents and visitors alike, regenerating a pivotal site overlooking Grand Parade and creating a gateway at the southern point of Town,” the Gamma Architects statement read.

They said it would provide a destination for tourists at the southern end of Main Street where the city becomes more residential.

Gibraltar’s Development and Planning Commission will soon be inspecting the plans at a future meeting.

