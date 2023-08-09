A 32-year-old tourist has been killed while riding a jet ski on the Costa del Sol.

The Frenchman was driving the vehicle in the waters off Fuengirola when tragedy struck at around 4.40pm on Wednesday.

It comes after a woman of the same age died in a similar accident in El Palo on July 16.

The jetski today, carrying two people, had left from the port of Benalmadena before travelling past the Rey de España promenade in Fuengirola.

It was then that the vehicle crashed into a wave, causing both the driver and passenger to fall off.

Guardia Civil is leading the investigation into the latest jetski crash

The driver hit the jetski before falling into the water, and was pulled from the sea with signs of drowning and cardiac arrest.

Emergency services tried to revive him but could only certify his death.

Medical workers, Policia Local and Guardia Civil rushed to the scene, with the latter opening an investigation into the incident.

Last month a woman named Marina, 32, was pulled from a jetski at around 8.50pm in the coves of El Palo. She was unconscious and seriously injured.

Emergency workers managed to revive her after more than 40 minutes of trying, before she was evacuated to a hospital.

She underwent emergency services however tragically died from internal bleeding shortly after midnight that evening.