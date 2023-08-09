FOUR paintings valued at €31,000, stolen from a gallery in Palma have been recovered in Belgium.
The stolen pieces included work of Glasgow artist José Cheetham.
Other artists who had their work taken include Marc Badia, Dimitros Trade and Fabio Finamore.
Spanish investigators were able to track down the thieves and then Belgium authorities were involved to locate them and the company they acted through in Brussels.
The paintings are making their way back to their owner but three paintings are still missing.
