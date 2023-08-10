THREE more Malaga province villages in Spain’s Andalucia will cut water supply overnight as weather forecasters predict temperatures to rise above 44C.

Inland areas of Malaga will bear the brunt of the latest heatwave which started this week and could last about ten days, meteorologists said.

Almogia, Villanueva de la Concepcion and the southern areas of Torcal de Antequera will join 100,000 Malaga residents with overnight water cuts.

Other towns like Mollina and Villanueva del Trabuco will fine people who use tapwater to clean streets, fill pools or water gardens.

Almáchar, Benamargosa, El Borge, Iznate, Moclinejo, Periana, Vélez-Málaga, Sedella, Casabermeja and Valle de Abdalajís are the other towns cut water supply overnight.

While some of the towns cut the water from 11pm others have even cut it off as early as 2.30pm as reservoir supplies dwindle in the province.

These latest council moves follow a strategic plan to ensure continued water supply for the next few months until more rain comes.

They follow water cuts to beach showers in the capital city of Malaga to cut down daily usage of the precious resource.

The extreme heat will reach the Costa del Sol and Malaga city on Friday, state meteorologist agency Aemet said.

Temperatures could rise to 44C on Thursday in the interior of Malaga and drop slightly to 41C by Friday when it reaches coastal areas.

Relief from the heat will finally arrive on Saturday when the thermometer will show about 30C on the Malaga coast and a high of 37C in Ronda.

And Aemet’s Malaga director Jesus Riesco said he was hoping for more rain this winter after an unusually warm autumn.

