Top events for the week and month ahead in destinations from Ibiza to Sevilla, via Madrid and Albacete. Visit an exhibition in Ibiza or wait to make a show of yourself at the Tomatina Festival in Valencia.

THIS WEEK

Ibiza BLOOP International Proactive Art Festival (Until August 25) This festival in Elvissa completely free and for its12th year all exhibitions are centered around the theme ‘believe’ which features work from 300 international artists.

Malaga Feria (August 12 – 19) takes place every August in the city of Malaga, Spain. The fairground attractions and events such as bullfighting take place around the historic centre by day, the Real de la Feria in the Cortijo de Torres district by night.

Barcelona Street Festival (August 15 – 21) This eagerly awaited festival takes place over one week in the streets of Barcelona’s Gràcia. Known for their commitment to vibrant nightlife, locals will dress streets of Gràcia, transforming them into fantastical alleyways of art. Walk through the impressive streets, each with a different theme, and experience worlds of color. Judge them as you will — the most convincing street will win a prize for best dressed. The festival also presents various concerts and shows so don’t miss out. The fiesta is free and open to the public.

Madrid Veranos de la Villa (Until August 31). More than 200 events in 29 venues across the city, ranging from circus and theatre to dance and concerts, and featuring the gambit of artists from Ute Lemper to the Ballet Nacional de España – and half of the performances are free. If there is a centre, it’s the Centro Cultural Conde Duque. There’s a joy in stumbling across an event by accident, but consult the website if you are a planner.

Barcelona Mas i mas (Until September 3). Culturally explosive with genres ranging from Flamenco to techno funk, the festival has become a classic summer nightlife activity during August. Artists come from all over the world more than 100 concerts take place in three main venues: Moog, Los Tarantos and Jamboree.

Nights in the Gardens of the real Alcazar in Sevilla (Until September 16). This is the 24th year of the nights in the gardens of the real Alcazar. The event consists of open-air concerts ranging from Flamenco to classical music Monday-Saturday from June until September. Typically the concerts start at 10pm and last no more than 2 hours.

Málaga las noches del Ingles (Until September 17). Spend the evening in a graveyard – it’s not as spooky as it sounds. The English Cemetery near the bullring has a fascinating history. It’s always beautiful, but throughout summer it’s lit with thousands of lights. There’s a summer programme of guided nocturnal tours and concerts that includes Djangolines swing (August 18) and Alpha Bass Trio (August 20).

Sorolla through light exhibition Génova Galleries (until September 24). This exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of the painter’s death. The exhibition is formed across four galleries and includes 24 original works most of which have been part of private collections and not seen before.

COMING SOON

Valencia Tomatina Festival (August 30). ‘Have a great, fun time!’ is the last of a handful of rules of this tomato fight hosted in the Valencian town of Bruñol. After an altercation during a parade in 1945, a tradition was born in the town. Every last Wednesday of August, the festival brings people from all around the world to have child-like fun throwing tomatoes at anyone in their path.

Albacete fair (September 7-17). A festival in the city of Albacete that lasts across 10 days. The programme includes concerts, theatre, activities for everyone and bull fights. The celebration starts with two events, the first being the proclamation of the queen and the second a colourful procession of floats.

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve (September 4) The British musician and composer will be at the Teatro Lope de Vega for a concert of all his greatest hits. There are currently still tickets left.



Apertura Madrid Gallery Weekend (September 14-17) For a weekend at the end of summer over 50 art galleries and museums around Madrid extended their opening hours to allow the public to become closer to contemporary creation. There will be a full programme of events and activities within the museums.