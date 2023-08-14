THE Repsol Guide holds significant importance for culinary enthusiasts. It serves as a reliable source to explore restaurants, bars, and various establishments, ensuring a satisfying experience.

Inclusion in this guide signifies a commitment to quality service based on accumulated expertise and this year Repsol’s recognition extends beyond its familiar “Suns” and “Soletes.”

In its 2023 edition, the Repsol Guide has introduced the Sustainable Sun Awards #AlimentosdEspaña, aimed at highlighting gastronomic initiatives that prioritise sustainability by addressing climate change and advocating responsible product practices.

Singularly achieving this distinction within Andalucia is Finca Alfoliz in Huelva.

Nestled in Aljaraque, this restaurant is surrounded by serene pine forests and orchards, embodying a distinct way of life. The core philosophy of the establishment is rooted in ‘Permaculture,’ a cultivation approach focused on respecting the land.

At the helm of Finca Alfoliz stands Xanty Elias, a conscientious chef from Huelva.

In 2018, Elias initiated the “Los niños se comen el futuro” (Children Eat the Future) program, promoting food education in schools.

This effort earned him the esteemed Basque Culinary World Prize in 2021. The initiative was launched through Elias’ foundation, Prenauta, which engages in various actions, workshops, and social promotions.

At Finca Alfoliz, culinary artistry is centred around embers, seasonal vegetables sourced from on-site gardens, eggs from their own chickens, and premium aged meats.

The venue accommodates events, intimate dinners, workshops, exhibitions, and concerts. It even offers a space for post-meal or post-drink relaxation.

Finca Alfoliz stands as a must-visit destination for ecological and gastronomic tourism in Andalucia. It represents the fusion of culinary tradition and sustainable innovation, making it a pivotal stop for conscious travellers.

The other three establishments in Spain to have secured the notable recognition for sustainability include: Culler de Pau in O Grove, Pontevedra (awarded 3 Repsol Suns), La Finca in Elche, Alicante (2 Suns), Molino de Alcuneza, Guadalajara (1 Sun).

