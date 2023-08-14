ESTEPONA is currently home to the prestigious World Ham Contest, showcasing the talents of 200 skilled ham carvers from around the world.

Running until tomorrow, August 15, the event is a treat for food enthusiasts and curious attendees, spotlighting the craftsmanship of these skilled professionals.

Set against the charming backdrop of Estepona’s scenic promenade, the World Ham Contest has drawn gastronomes and ham aficionados, casting a spotlight on the intricate craft of ham carving.

This much-anticipated contest, now in its 8th edition, is known for its lively atmosphere, fervent competition, and the opportunity to witness the captivating precision with which these culinary experts transform jamon into exquisite delicacies.

Organized in partnership with Jose Maria Tellez, known as ‘Popi,’ and supported by the City Council, the World Ham Contest is a recognised showcase of gastronomic talent and this year has been declared a Festival of International Tourism interest.

Beyond carving displays, the event, that runs in the evenings between 7pm and 2am, features free concerts by various artists, adding to the festive ambiance.

As every year, visitors would be able to taste ham for just €5.

With backing from Diputacion de Malaga and Junta, Estepona’s choice to host the World Ham Contest highlights its dedication to honouring culinary traditions and enhancing local tourism.

