IN a tragic incident, a 58-year-old man from Nueva Carteya lost his life last Friday, August 11, while carrying out grape harvesting duties on a farm in Montilla (Cordoba).

The local Emergency services (112) and the Civil Guard have confirmed the death of the individual, who was attended to by medical personnel after showing signs of dizziness at the farm.

Preliminary suspicions point towards heatstroke as the potential cause of death.

However, to ascertain the exact cause, the body has been moved to the Institute of Legal Medicine.

The event occurred at the conclusion of a week characterised by intense heat in the region, coinciding with a red heat alert due to extreme temperatures, with the mercury soaring to 44ºC.

