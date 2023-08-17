AN entire expat family has been killed after their car collided with a van belonging to a pop star’s entourage.

Jose Vicente, 54, his wife Maria, 56 and their 12-year-old son Eduardo died instantly at around 4am on Monday, while driving back to the Costa del Sol from a wedding in Portugal.

The parents, of Portuguese and Brazilian origin, had been living in Manilva, a popular beachside town for British and other expats, for 25 years.

The local council organised a minute’s silence for the tragic family on Wednesday, having declared two days of mourning and raising the flags of the town hall at half mast in their honour.

The family were much loved in the community, particularly little Eduardo, who had been battling luekemia, reports Diario Sur.

In the other vehicle, according to Portuguese media, was part of the team of the popular singer Carolina Deslandes (Instagram/Carolina Deslandes)

According to reports, the car the family were travelling in collided with a van on the road to Proenca-a-Nova, in the Castelo Branco district of Portugal.

In the other vehicle, according to Portuguese media, was part of the team of the popular singer Carolina Deslandes.

Three of the artist’s employees were rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Carolina took to her Instagram post to ask that the family and friends of all involved ‘have their privacy respected at this time’.

Writing to her almost one million followers, she also offered her condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

Carolina came third in Portugal’s Pop Idol in 2010 and has released several albums since.

Mr Vicente was a taxi driver while his wife held several jobs, including as a cleaner at the local police station.