This emerging model, which promotes local energy generation and consumption, is transforming the way industrial parks operate and offers new potential for investment in the energy sector

August 2023.- The transition towards a closed and fully electric energy system in industrial parks offers great economic and environmental benefits, such as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, environmental sustainability, greater stability in energy prices and enhanced supply security, according to Uri Geigle, founding partner of DAUSS Abogados and SCHLAICH DAUSS.

Faced with the energy crisis, an increasing number of industrial areas in Spain are adopting an innovative approach by becoming self-sufficient facilities that produce and supply their own energy, thereby reducing their dependence on the conventional electrical grid. This emerging model, which promotes local energy generation and consumption, is transforming the way industrial parks operate, presenting new investment opportunities in the energy sector.

“One of the most outstanding examples is the case of Granollers, a municipality that has embraced the creation of energy communities, achieving remarkable success in terms of environmental sustainability and cost stability for companies located in the area”, explained Geigle.

In 2020, the fourteen companies participating in this public-private initiative managed to save around 80,000 euros annually through energy communities, implementing shared self-consumption photovoltaic solar energy systems along with aggregated energy purchasing and control of air conditioning and lighting, among others.

In Rubí, shared self-consumption results in an annual reduction of 300 tons of CO2

In fact, in the whole region of Catalonia, the percentage of industrial self-consumption installations in the first quarter of 2022 was approximately 2,4%. These installations represented a significant 23,8% of the installed capacity in the region, measured in kilowatts (kW).

The figures reflect a clear trend towards adopting sustainable practices in the Catalan industrial sector. A notable example is the Rubí City Council, whose initiative “Rubí Brilla” has coordinated the first shared self-consumption energy project in the entire country, with the goal of reducing CO2 emissions by more than 300 tons annually.

An opportunity for economic growth

According to Geigle, the transition towards energy self-sufficiency in Spanish industrial areas “represents an opportunity for economic growth, environmental protection and advanced energy solutions”. In this context, they become attractive destinations for investors interested in renewable energy generation, storage, maintenance, marketing and distribution projects.

Although these projects depend on government support, funding and contributions from partners and social organizations, “the transition of these industrial parks creates a conducive business environment for the development of advanced energy technologies and solutions, leading to new jobs and cost savings”, added Geigle.

In this regard, the lawyer points out that the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Spanish government positions the modernization of industrial areas as a key factor in transforming the industrial sector, fostering competitiveness, and attracting new businesses.

About DAUSS

Founded in 2016, DAUSS is a law firm focused on advising national and international clients, especially German-speaking ones. In addition to legal advice, thanks to the extensive experience gained over the years, they offer support services to entrepreneurs with the aim of optimizing market entry and investments in Spain.

DAUSS is led by founding partners Iván Mateo Borge, Nathalie Kühlmann, Lara Campanario and Uri Geigle. Located in Barcelona, with offices also in Madrid, the firm has strong connections with international firms and networks, and extensive experience in providing legal advice to companies and investors.

About SCHLAICH DAUSS

SCHLAICH DAUSS is a specialized legal boutique and consulting firm focused on energy transition, resulting from the merger of Schlaich SLP and DAUSS Abogados, two firms sharing common values: excellence, client service and legal advice oriented towards practical solutions.