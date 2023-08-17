9 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Carmona with pool garage - € 435,000

Carmona, Seville 9 beds 10 baths € 435,000

OPPORTUNITY – 5 HOUSES ON A PLOT OF 5900 m2 – TOP TREND: Exodus to rural areas. Are you looking for quality of life? Do you like having family and friends around, enjoying a spacious garden in which children can play indefinitely, in which you can go for a walk in the open air and do sports. This great property offers you all of this. There are 5 houses waiting for you, ready to move in. Make your dream come true! – MAIN HOUSE and 4 INDEPENDENT APARTMENTS – 3 Storehouses 770 m2 – Pool. Property with many possibilities just 20 km from Seville, ideal as a regular residence where children can… See full property details