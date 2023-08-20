3 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Mijas Costa with garage - € 239,000

Mijas Costa, Málaga 3 beds 1 baths € 239,000

Beautiful 3 bed house with huge terrace in Mijas This beautiful house consists of three bedrooms and is virtually on one level, with a big roof terrace that is covered and offers space for hobbies, chill out and relax or a gym, such as mini-gym current owners have. The main door leads to a lounge and diner, with the master bedroom to the right. There is a hallway that leads to a second bedroom and a bathroom with a shower. The kitchen is fully equipped and of square shape with plenty of work surface. There is also a third bedroom, currently used as a snug room with direct exit to the back…