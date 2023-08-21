4 bedroom Villa for sale in Ontinyent - € 360,000

Ontinyent, Valencia 4 beds 3 baths € 360,000

Beautiful villa for sale in Ontinyent Excellent location views and proximity to the urban area access to housing from pergola Entrance hall Very bright dining room with large windows and fireplace large kitchen with wooden furniture silestone bench Decorative bell Oven and microwave column Pantry Exit to the back porch with access to the pool 2 bathrooms One with a shower and one with a whirlpool bath 2 spacious rooms Master bedroom with walkin closet Very cozy attic with stove and exposed beams Terrace Room Interior wood carpentry Aluminum exterior carpentry with climalit glass and mosquito