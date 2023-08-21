SUMMER is a good time to visit the capital, now the best hotels have fabulous rooftop pools. Though some might be best described as plunge pools, for a cool escape above the heat and noise of the city streets, perhaps with a cocktail, these central city sanctuaries are perfect.

VP Plaza España Design

Too hot to go sightseeing? No worries. From the 12th floor swimming pool, you’ll have splendid views of Plaza de España, the Sabatini Gardens, the Palacio Real, and the Casa de Campo. You’ll also be able to see fancy cocktails, tasty-looking Asian-influenced tapas, and loungers.

Within the hotel itself, there are hundreds of works of art, the most dramatic and striking of which is a 25-metre metal waterfall sculpture extending from the 4th floor to the 11th. ‘La Cascada’, the work of Catalan artist Pere Gifre, is one of the tallest sculptures in Europe.

Room Mate Macarena

The affordable four-star chain never skimps on style. This property on Gran Via has terraces and swimming pool created by in-demand designer Tomás Alia. With its cocktail bar and views, it’s a popular spot for events but also a place where you can find surprising calm right in the middle of the city. Room Mate Oscar also has a rooftop pool, but this one has extra charm.

Pool is open June to September, from 10.30am. No under-18s.

H10 Puerta de Alcalá

In the Salamanca district, close to El Retiro Park, El Cielo de Alcalá Terrace with plunge pool and panoramic views of the city right from the loungers.

Dear Hotel

The Sky Pool, right on the edge of the building and high over Gran Via, offers one of the most privileged viewpoints in Madrid – and the views of Plaza España, Casa de Campo and right out to the sierras of Madrid are special too. This is definitely a plunge pool, but there’s more up here on the roof, including a solarium and cocktail bar.

Pool open from 12 noon to 8pm.

Pestana Plaza Mayor

Set in a grand building right on Plaza Mayor (Calle Imperial), you could spend a happy day shuttling between the spa and the rooftop pool. But this is seriously one of the best places to bask in the capital.

Hotel Riu Plaza España

Whoo, not for those scared of heights – however hot you’re feeling. Riu takes hotel pools to a whole new level – literally. The terrace of fun is on the 27th floor of the Edificio España on Gran Via (above the giant Zara), and made up of the Sky Bar and a good sized pool.I don’t even like watching other people cross the walkway, a glass bridge over air, but it’s worth it for the dip with views.

Hotel Indigo Madrid

Nothing says summer in the city like a 12th floor infinity pool. Another one on Gran Vía in the heart of Madrid, Indigo is also handy for Plaza Mayor and the essential sights. Though, laidback tune, views, comfortable loungers, and – on Sundays – a poolside brunch, you might find it hard to move.

Open from May to October 2, from 10am daily.

BLESS Hotel Madrid

The swankiness of the Milla de Oro extends all the way up to this designer rooftop pool – though they say the style is influenced by the old Madrid rooftop laundry houses. This, the Picos Pardos Sky Lounge, is also influenced by beach clubs with Bali beds and cocktails, and menu dominated by ceviche and tartare.

Non-guests can book a day at the pool (space allowing) by contacting picospardos@blesscollectionhotels.com. Pool open during summer, from 10am.

Thompson Hotel

Thompson keep the glass surrounds of this rooftop pool frighteningly clean. You can feel like you’re in heart of the city, yet quite apart. Food, cocktails, lounger, shade umbrellas and style. New hotel, part of the Hyatt group.

Pool open from 11am – 9pm.

Hotel Emperador

The hotel boasts the biggest rooftop swimming pool in Madrid, set on a huge 10th floor terrace with over 100 loungers. Also on Gran Via, it’s one of the original hotels with skyline height pools, and promises to not only remove guests from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, but transport them to the beaches of Ibiza with Balinese beds, cocktails and general relaxing vibe.

Pool open from May through September, 10am-9pm.