A spirit-loving thief stole a lorry containing over 14,000 bottles of whiskey that was parked up in Molina de Segura, Murcia.

The robber was said to be an experienced 45-year-old criminal with an extensive catalogue of similar crimes across several areas of Spain.

After receiving news of the theft, the lorry was located travelling north on the A-30 motorway towards Madrid.

Police units were scrambled from various areas to intercept the vehicle at Pozo Cañada close to the city of Albacete.

As the Guardia Civil were about to pounce, the driver left the can and jumped over the motorway’s central reservation and got into a waiting luxury car that travelled the opposite way.

It was stopped near Cieza but the only person inside was the 45-year-old thief as inquiries continue to locate the driver who helped the man’s short-lived escape.

