SPAIN’S National Police force have nabbed a dangerous fugitive who is wanted in the United Kingdom in relation to a murder that took place last year in Liverpool. The suspect, identified by his initials I. F., was arrested in Benahavis on the Costa del Sol.

The man had an arrest warrant against him for extradition back to his home country in relation to the case, which is related to a clash between two rival organised crime gangs.

The suspect was living in Malaga province after spending time in Dubai.

His arrest came after a police chase that started in Marbella, when he tried to flee a checkpoint. Officers noticed him as he made a brusque manoeuvre in his vehicle to avoid having his identity checked.

A dangerous pursuit followed, putting lives in danger, and eventually ending in neighbouring Benahavis with his arrest.

According to the National Police, I. F. belongs to a crime group in Liverpool which last year planned the killing of a rival. During the attempted murder, however, another person was shot and killed.

Five people are thought to have taken part in the incident, including I. F.

The suspect was turned over to the National High Court after his detention.

