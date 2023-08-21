THE identity of the British man who was arrested in the UK after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend on Spain’s Costa del Sol has been revealed.

Jason McInerney, 35, is a dangerous criminal who was imprisoned for 15 years after being tried for attempted murder, according to the Daily Mail.

McInerney is accused of stabbing his girlfriend inside a car when the couple were leaving a beach club in Mijas Costa.

The alleged stabber fled the scene, leaving the woman wounded.

She was found on the side of the road and was taken to hospital, from where she was released after undergoing treatment.

An international arrest warrant was issued against McInerney, who is believed to have fled Spain through Gibraltar Airport.

He was arrested in the UK a few days later in an undisclosed location.

Pedro Fernandez, Delegate of the Spanish Government in Andalucia, confirmed the arrested Brit has ‘a long criminal record’ and that he had been in prison in England for a lengthy period of time.

In March 2008, when he was a 20-year-old, McInerney became infamous for biting and breaking a policeman’s nose in a scuffle at Reading Crown Court, while he was on trial accused of shooting a bridegroom at a wedding reception.

He managed to escape after asking an official for a glass of water.

According to the Daily Mail, Prosecutor Ian Hope threw off his wig and gown and attempted to chase him, but was tripped up in a corridor by a man believed to be a member of a gang of accomplices who had arrived to help with the pre-planned breakout.

He was arrested in August 2008 at a Hotel in Heathrow and was sentenced shortly after to three years and nine months in prison after confessing to 11 burglaries, seven thefts, a robbery, an aggravated burglary, one count of previous bodily harm and one of actual bodily harm while on the run.

McInerney was subsequently jailed for 16 years in January 2009 in a retrial over the wedding reception shooting.

