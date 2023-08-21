AN expat has died after falling from a ladder while installing an air conditioning unit on the Costa del Sol.

Dario Guerrero, 53, was airlifted by helicopter from Nerja to Malaga’s Regional Hospital on Sunday, but did not survive his injuries.

The married father-of-three, originally from Argentina, lived between Nerja and Torrox for more than a decade, reports Diario Sur.

He was the president of an organisation called Casa Argentina de Nerja, which helps connect the more than 1,000 Argentinian expats who live in the area.

The organisation said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness and great sorrow that we report the death of Darío Guerrero.

“Dario held the position of president of the Casa Argentina de Nerja, a kind, very patriotic and super supportive guy.”

The statement expressed the “most sincere condolences to his family, praying to God to grant them spiritual strength in the face of such an irreparable loss.”

Dario’s funeral will take place at the Esperanza funeral home on August 21.