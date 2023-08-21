A MAN accused of strangling his girlfriend and pushing her downstairs has been arrested in Gibraltar.

The 36-year-old was denounced by his partner, a Gibraltar resident, who claims the man had put his arm around her neck, causing her difficulty to breathe.

She further accuses him of pushing her downstairs, saying that the incidents occurred during an argument.

He was arrested by the Royal Gibraltar Police and was later released on bail.

Police has confirmed that the investigation remains open.

