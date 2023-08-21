A SOCIAL media post by Paddy Power was deleted on Sunday after numerous complaints from Gibraltarians, including the Chief Minister, who called it ‘offensive’.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter), the sports betting company joked about the winner of the recent women’s World Cup final between England and Spain claiming ownership of the territory.

The post said, “Spain, let’s make it interesting, winner gets Gibraltar.”

It attracted a large collection of complaints, including one from the Chief Minister, who reposted it and showed his disdain.

“Hey, Paddy Power, it may sound funny to you. It’s offensive to the good people of Gibraltar that you should even joke about our homeland,” said Fabian Picardo. “This is our home, no-one’s to claim and no-one’s to give”.

