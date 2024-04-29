29 Apr, 2024 @ 13:15
29 Apr, 2024 @ 13:14
Expat, 53, is arrested after ‘throwing his partner from a second-floor balcony’ on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A 53-year old expat has been arrested on the Costa del Sol for ‘throwing his partner from a second-floor balcony’. 

The man was taken into custody.
Photo: Google

The incident, in Fuengirola, involved a 47-year-old woman, who has now been transferred to hospital. 

According to police sources, the crime is being considered as gendered violence. 

It will be heard in court on Tuesday, April 30. 

The incident took place at 13:30pm on Sunday, April 28 in the El Boquetillo area of Fuengirola. 

Sources close to the case have confirmed that the victim, a Ukrainian woman, called the Policia Local to say her partner wanted to ‘throw her off their balcony’. 

Patrol officers immediately went to the scene. 

A 53-year-old Ukrainian man answered the door, stating that his partner had left and he didn’t know where she was. 

Agents inspected the building and found the woman semi conscious, with leg injuries, in a common area. 

She told officers her partner had thrown her off the balcony and that although the abuse was common, she had never reported it. 

The man was arrested and the woman moved to the Hospital Costa del Sol. 

She was released this morning, April 29. 

The incident is now being investigated by the Family and Women’s Department of the Policia Nacional (UFAM).

