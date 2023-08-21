A FORMER Russian company boss got a shock at Benidorm police station where we went to process his asylum application but ended up collared on an International Arrest Warrant.

Russian authorities issued the warrant via Interpol after he skipped the country following fraud accusations dating back to between 2015 and 2017.

He went to the Policia Nacional station in Benidorm to move forwards with getting asylum but a database check flagged up that he was a wanted man- resulting in his arrest.

The man, 59, was general director of an unnamed company which due to mismanagement, suffered losses amounting to millions of roubles caused by the purchase of incompatible items.

The manager fled Russia with authorities there wanting him to face large-scale fraud charges that if proven could see him jailed for up to ten years.

Benidorm’s Policia Nacional have handed him over to the National Court for Russia’s extradition request to be processed.

