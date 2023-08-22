Four runners from Gibraltar’s Carpe Diem Running Club appeared on the podium for this years XI Corruco Race in Manilva on Saturday.

Stephine Campbell took first place in her catagory, Bridget Leonard and Georgina Anne Morello were both third in their categories and Tamara Tskilauri took third place in the overall women’s catagory.

Image of the 16 runners from Gibraltar’s Carpe Diem Running Club

The 11th year of the race saw over 550 participants compete in the 6km run.

The race started and finished at La Noria and ran through Sabinilla, La Colonia Infantil, Puerto de La Duquesa and El Catillo.

A spokesperson for the Carpe Diem Running Club, said: “We had a great turn out for this race and it was fantastic to see so many of our runners finishing on the podium – especially given that they were running in 30c plus heat!

“We’d like to say a big well done to all our runners who competed in the event and gave it their all.”

For more information on joining Gibraltar’s largest running club, visit https://carpediemgibraltar.com

READ MORE: