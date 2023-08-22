A new website to provide support and resources to upcoming university students has launched today.

Moving abroad for higher education can be a very challenging and daunting process through past student testimonials and experiences the website hopes to provide encouragement to aspiring undergraduates.

With guides to scholarships, financial guidance and wellbeing strategies the website hopes to be a guide for students who are planning on or currently studying abroad.

The website: www.gibraltarstudents.gi was designed by Niche Creative Solutions

The funding for this initiative comes from Playtech following a review of pupils’ mental health and emotional wellbeing by the Department of Education.

Funding has also been given for other projects such as trauma informed training, mental health first aid, transitions to adulthood and more.

In the future the platform may be developed to include more interactive features.

