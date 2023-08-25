4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Campanet with garage - € 550,000

Campanet, Majorca 4 beds 2 baths € 550,000

Excellent hidden jewel in the heart of Campanet village, from the outside lovely stone facade house in a quiet street with garage…which is a huge bonus! Then when you are taken back, definitely a WOW property excellently reformed by the current owner with style & finesse using the best of materials, great modern feel totally unexpected. On the ground floor you have the living area, leading on to an open plan fully fitted kitchen, large patio doors open onto a large terrace area with great views you could easily have a pool in this area. Bathroom, laundry, office/bedroom plus another… See full property details