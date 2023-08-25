THE Queen of Spain enhanced her reputation by abandoning royal decorum when she joined in the moment of ecstasy with the victorious women’s football team on Sunday.

After the final whistle blew on Spain’s tense victory and all the emotion was released, Queen Letizia and her daughter Sofia, 16, were welcomed onto the pitch by the players.

After the team celebrated lifting the trophy, the stadium implored the queen to ‘bounce’ along with them as the players joyfully danced around her.

And Letizia, clad in all red to match La Roja, did not disappoint, letting herself get carried away in the moment and fist pumping the air as she jumped up and down.

Queen Letizia of Spain lifts the trophy and players of Spain (and Infanta Sofia of Spain) celebrate winning the World Cup during the ceremony after the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 Final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. (Credit Image: © Daniela Porcelli/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press)

The players even crowned the moment by presenting her with a shirt with the name ‘Letizia’ and number 17 on the back.

Social media erupted with applause for the Queen’s spontaneity and ability to let her hair down in front of so many eyes and cameras.

It’s a remarkable departure from the reserved demeanour usually associated with members of the Royal Family.

The young Infanta Sofia, 16, managed to maintain a bit more decorum than her mother, albeit with a gleam of excitement in her eyes.

This wasn’t the first interaction Queen Letizia had with the players. Prior to the tournament, she bid farewell to the team at the Football City in Las Rozas before they embarked on their journey to New Zealand for the commencement of the Women’s Football World Cup.

