POLICE has confirmed the identity of the body that was discovered floating near Port Adriano harbour in Mallorca’s municipality of Calvia two days ago.

Spain’s Guardia Civil has revealed the deceased was a 60-year-old German woman who was on holiday in Mallorca.

Her husband reported she was missing on Wednesday afternoon, the same day the woman had gone for a swim at the beach.

“The woman did not drown, we are sure that she died of sudden death, probably caused by cardiac arrest, when she was in the water,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

The officer added: “We believe she went to the beach on her own in the morning and she was found around 200 metres from Port Adriano.”

Her husband recognised the swimming clothes and confirmed the woman was her wife.

