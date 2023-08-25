AUTHORITIES are still rubbing their eyes over the seizure of an incredible nine tonnes of cocaine en route to Algeciras, the largest bust ever made in Spanish history.

The estimated black market value of the haul is expected to exceed €3 billion, once elements like purity levels and the recent surge in narcotics prices are factored in.

The ship was intercepted in the open waters by agents from the Policia Nacional and the Tax Agency, according to police sources.

The joint operation, dubbed ‘Operation Nano’, has so far not produced any arrests.

The seized cargo is scheduled to be presented by authorities on Friday, where further details of the operation will be provided.

The previous record for Spain’s largest cocaine seizure dates back to April 2018, also in the Port of Algeciras.

That operation resulted in six individuals being caught and was publicly announced by then-Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido.

It was a collaborative effort between the National Police and the Tax Agency that uncovered a stash of highly pure cocaine concealed within 1,080 crates of bananas.

The shipment, freshly imported from Colombia and destined for distribution across Europe, had arrived on the vessel Lucie Schulte.

