AFTER a summer of unusually high temperatures, Spain’s state weather agency Aemet is now forecasting the opposite. Practically the whole country can expect lower temperatures than the norm over the coming week.

Maximum temperatures will fall in the southeast of the peninsula and the Canary Islands in particular.

According to the agency’s predictions, the north of the peninsula can expect rain until the weekend, spreading toward the east and the Balearic Islands at the start of the week and possibly arriving to many other areas by Thursday and Friday.

Today, Monday, Galicia and Cantabria in particular will see inclement weather, with Huesca, Lerida and Navarre on a yellow alert (the lowest of three levels) for rains.

A weather front in the Mediterranean will also bring with it high winds, which will affect the Pyrenees and the Balearic Islands in particular. An orange alert is in place for winds in Castellon and Tarragona.

There will also be high winds in Cantabria and the Canary Islands, according to the forecast.

