A GROUP of bulls managed to escape from their transport truck on Monday, after the vehicle suffered an accident on the A-3 motorway near Buñol in Valencia.

Local firefighters confirmed to news agency Europa Press that the animals got free from the transport at around 11.30am after it tipped over.

They entered the motorway after having run up and down the adjacent service road.

The incident caused tailbacks of up to two kilometres on the A-3, while the incident was resolved.

Fire crews and the Civil Guard attended the scene of the accident, which fortunately did not see anyone trapped inside the truck.

The escaped bulls were recovered and put onto a replacement truck but some of died as a result of the accident.

