AN IRISH national, 34, has died from a suspected drug overdose in a Sant Antoni hotel on Ibiza, according to the Guardia Civil.

He was on holiday with friends and his body was discovered by them in his hotel room on Monday afternoon.

His companions- staying with him at the four-star Hotel Tropical in the centre of the resort- contacted authorities.

An autopsy will reveal the cause of death with the Guardia Civil taking charge of the investigation who reportedly have spoken to one of his cousins.

It’s the latest in a summer series of drug-related deaths in the Ibizan party resort.

In July, a 35-year-old British man died after consuming a large number of of hallucinogenic narcotics before he jumped and fell from a balcony.

The previous month, a Spaniard, 36, died of a drug overdose in another central Sant Antoni hotel.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es