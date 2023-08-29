3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Daya Nueva with pool - € 390,000

Daya Nueva, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 390,000

This modern design townhouse , located on a 268 m2 plot and with a constructed area of 106 m2 , offers a balance between space and comfort. With a southeast orientation, its design guarantees a generous entrance of natural light, providing the home with bright and warm environments. Internally, it offers three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms with premium finishes, a fully equipped modern kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and a separate dressing room with built-in wardrobe. The house has air conditioning to maintain an optimal climate. Outside, an elegant 20 m2 solarium invites you… See full property details