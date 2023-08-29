Daya Nueva, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 390,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Daya Nueva with pool - € 390,000

This modern design townhouse , located on a 268 m2 plot and with a constructed area of 106 m2 , offers a balance between space and comfort. With a southeast orientation, its design guarantees a generous entrance of natural light, providing the home with bright and warm environments. Internally, it offers three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms with premium finishes, a fully equipped modern kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and a separate dressing room with built-in wardrobe. The house has air conditioning to maintain an optimal climate. Outside, an elegant 20 m2 solarium invites you… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.