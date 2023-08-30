ONE OF British television’s most successful and popular actors is coming to the Costa del Sol this September to shoot a drama series about- British television!

David Tennant is one of an all-star cast filming Jilly Cooper’s novel Rivals set in the ruthless world of television back in the 1980s.

The Scottish actor shot to fame in 2005 when he took over the iconic role of Doctor Who from Christopher Eccleston and has reprised that role for three 60th anniversary specials that will be screened in November.

He’s most recently appeared in the long-awaited second series of the Amazon Prime comedy-drama Good Omens alongside his good friend Michael Sheen

Shooting on Rivals has been taking place this year in the UK, and Tennant will be joined by an all-star cast including former Eastenders hard-man Danny Dyer.

Dyer told ITV that ‘viewers would be shocked by Tennant’s character’ and that his acting is ‘amazing’.

Tennant responded by saying: “Wait till you see Danny! He’s brilliant.”

The Scots star admitted that like in most Jilly Cooper books, Rivals is ‘saucy’.

“It’s all about time and you look at this book that was written – some of the sexual politics are not as we would expect them now but you look at it through the prism of a period drama and it’s fascinating.”

Location work on the Disney+ series starts on the Costa del Sol on September 18.

