A MAN has died after falling off his boat following a night out at a cocktail bar in Marbella, it has emerged.

The unnamed victim hit his head during the fall, rendering him unconscious in the waters of upmarkert Puerto Banus last Saturday.

The tragedy occurred in the early hours of the morning, reports Area Costa del Sol.

The man, described only as ‘middle-aged’, is said to have drowned after losing consciousness.

He and a friend had been in a nearby cocktail bar before deciding to return to his boat.

When the man fell into the water, the pal quickly alerted a passerby, who in turn raised the alarm with security.

Policia Local, Nacional, firefighters and an ambulance crew rushed to scene but were unable to revive the boat owner.

Sources say the incident is being treated as an accidental death.