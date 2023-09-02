4 bedroom Villa for sale in Torrox-Costa with pool - € 750,000

Torrox-Costa, Málaga 4 beds 3 baths € 750,000

Spectacular Luxurious Independent Villa with breathtaking sea views of the Mediterranean sea. A mixture of fine architecture, modern spacious interiors, designed with love and passion to create a unique paradise in complete tranquility in the heart of Peñoncillo (Torrox Costa). Built from the ground up to the highest of specifications, this villa offers vast natural sunlight through its massive sliding windows surrounded by a mixture of modern, luxury and spaciousness yet cozy everywhere you sit with wonderful views of the surrounding gardens with its infinity pool looking out to the… See full property details