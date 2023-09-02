SPAIN’S prime minister Pedro Sanchez enjoyed a night of music at an international festival on the Costa del Sol on Friday.
The socialist leader, 51, took a break from trying to form a government to enjoy the likes of The Strokes at the Cala Mijas music festival.
The PSOE chief was seen posing for selfies with fans before taking to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the event.
He wrote: “Atmostphere and good music at CalaMijasFest.
“Very proud of the cultural power of Spain. We are a country of enormous musical talent and the leading global destination for music festivals.”