SPAIN’S prime minister Pedro Sanchez enjoyed a night of music at an international festival on the Costa del Sol on Friday.

The socialist leader, 51, took a break from trying to form a government to enjoy the likes of The Strokes at the Cala Mijas music festival.

The PSOE chief was seen posing for selfies with fans before taking to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the event.

He wrote: “Atmostphere and good music at CalaMijasFest.

Ambientazo y buena música en @CalaMijasFest.



Muy orgulloso de la potencia cultural de España. Somos un país con un enorme talento musical y el primer destino turístico mundial de festivales de música.



Con @lorimeyersband, @thestrokes, @cariniopop y todo el cartel.



¡Grandes! pic.twitter.com/Lq2fYvuNc5 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 1, 2023

“Very proud of the cultural power of Spain. We are a country of enormous musical talent and the leading global destination for music festivals.”