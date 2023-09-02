SPAIN’S most expensive home for sale is a €35 million villa in an up-market area of the Costa del Sol.

The property, which was built last year, is in the Las Lomas del Marbella Club and has 16 rooms with spectacular sea and mountain views.

Located on Marbella’s prestigious Golden Mile, the area is known for its beautiful scenery and proximity to the best beaches, restaurants and shops.

Property portal Idealista says the villa covers 2,000 square meters on a plot of 8,799 square metres

For the big asking price, you get every extra imaginable extra including built-in Bose speakers to enjoy perfect sound, art-deco floors, natural wood, vintage Lacache gas stove, wood-beamed ceilings.

There are even Formula 1-style seats in a special games room.

The villa has personalised lighting elements, a cold room, large covered patios, an outdoor pool and paddle tennis court, an indoor heated pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, a spa a state-of-the-art gym and a private bowling alley.

If you don’t have €35 million burning a hole in your pocket, then a mortgage is a possibility.

Potential purchasers would have to pay a €10.5 million deposit and then shell out €109,317 per month for 30 years based on a 2.7% fixed interest loan.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es