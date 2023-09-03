3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cerro del Aguila with pool garage - € 550,000

Cerro del Aguila, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 550,000

Beautiful three bedroom and three bathroom detached villa located on the Mijas Costa. The property offers panoramic mountain views that stretch as far as the eye can see, with your very own private swimming pool of 43m2, and set within a 770m2 plot, perfectly oriented to capture the refreshing northeast breeze. Immerse yourself in the harmonious blend of nature as you unwind on your private terrace – a sanctuary of serenity where you can relish the picturesque sunrise and sunset moments. Practicality meets convenience with a dedicated laundry room, and each of the bedrooms have direct… See full property details