TWO hikers are feared to have been killed as a result of the ‘historic’ DANA weather front currently wreaking havoc across Spain.

A 34-year-old and a 31-year-old were exploring the Gorgol ravine in Tramacastilla de Tena, Huesca, when they came into trouble amid heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Their bodies were discovered in the ravine, near the Pyrenees, by Guardia Civil at around 2pm on Saturday.

No other information has been released about the victims other than that they were from Zaragoza. It is believed that they drowned but autopsies are still to confirm their causes of death.

Road barriers are pictured on Sunday destroyed in Catalunya by extreme weather

The Gorgol canyon features a 20-minute walking route that is popular among tourists as it is among the easiest to navigate, reports EFE.

The DANA, or Gota Fria, is currently dropping huge amounts of rain across much Spain today alongside strong winds and thunderstorms.

The AP-7 road connecting Castellon and Taragona was forced to close for some hours on Sunday morning after being flooded.

Elsewhere, Madrid closed all of its municipal parks from 12pm, which marked the beginning of a 12-hour red weather alert from national forecasters Aemet.

Train operator Renfe has advised travellers to check the status of their journeys after being forced to suspend some routes between Valencia and Catalunya on Sunday.