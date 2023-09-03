STREETS were turned into rivers in central Spain on Saturday as the dreaded Gota Fria brought the first installment of heavy rain.

Video footage shared from Arganda del Rey in Madrid showed roads flooding with water as cars struggled to make their way through.

It came just hours before Madrid and Toledo were placed on red alert by Spanish weather agency AEMET.

Both regions are set to see the worst rainfall from 12pm on Sunday in what has been branded an ‘historic’ weather event.

An area of high depression, known as DANA, is bringing extreme weather across the country.

The Costa del Sol in Malaga is on a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms for much of Sunday.

Meanwhile in the east, Alicante, Murcia and parts of Granada are on orange alert.

The Balearics are also set to be hit hard with Ibiza placed on orange alert also.