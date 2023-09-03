PUBLIC TRANSPORT by boat could be used to cut congestion on the deadly A-7 road in Malaga province.

The idea has come from the new president of the Municipalities Association of the Costa del Sol, Manuel Cardeña.

He sees it as a good way of solving high season hold-ups on both the A-7 and AP-7.

“I’m committed to talking about maritime connections between municipalities to unclog the roads, especially as there are not many alternatives,” said Cardeña.

Those options include trying to promote public transport or trying to revitalise old plans for a coastal train service.

Removing tolls on the AP-7 Mediterranean highway has also been mooted to get traffic off the A-7- frequently voted by motorists as the worst road in Spain.

“What is certain is that the Costa del Sol runs the risk of being an uncomfortable destination unless solutions are produced for those who live here and for those who come to see us,” observed Cardeña.

Sea connections could be set up at existing ports like Benalmadena, Marbella, and Fuengirola.

“We have to think about making a decision and to produce a visionary plan that everybody can agree on to serve all municipalities,” he added.

The Costa del Sol Hoteliers Association(Aehcos) however regards a coastal train as the best way of solving travel problems in the region.

Association vice-president, Javier Hernandez, said: “A train link would be the most beneficial but would need financing.”

